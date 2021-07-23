Heating Products Exempted from Mexico ENDS Ban

Mexico’s Supreme Court has ruled that heated tobacco products (HTP) will be exempted from a February 2020 presidential decree that bans importation of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), reports Filter.

Prior to the on July 16 ruling, manufacturers were able to import and sell HTPs legally using a loophole in the law called “habeas corpus trials.” But the loophole prevented the development of a fully regulated, legal market. The new presidential decree reverses that and allows for increased sales of these devices.

Vapor products that use e-liquids continue to be banned by the Mexican government. According to Roberto Sussman, a researcher at the National University of Mexico and president of Pro-Vapeo Mexico, the vapor market in Mexico has been functioning since 2009 as part of the huge informal economy, which employs more than 50 percent of the workforce and it is illegal but not criminal.