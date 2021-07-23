JOB Papers Announces Collaboration With Rap Mogul

Republic will debut JOB x $TUNNA Organic Hemp Rolling Papers at the CHAMPS Las Vegas trade show, July 27-30, 2021. JOB x $TUNNA products are available for presale at the Republic Brands booth (#5205) prior to the product’s official launch date in September 2021.

In addition, Republic Brands’ top customers will get access to an exclusive concert sponsored by JOB x $TUNNA featuring Gucci Mane on July 29.

Bryan Williams, known by his stage name Birdman, is an entrepreneur, rapper and record producer who is the public face of one of the most successful record labels in hip-hop history, Cash Money Records. Birdman has released four solo albums in his career and has mentored many famous artists, most notably his protégé Lil Wayne.

JOB Rolling Papers was founded in 1838 by Jean Bardou of Perpignan, France, where Bardou introduced the first rolling paper booklet to the world.

Since then, JOB has continued producing its high quality rolling papers with the core principles of sustainability, craft and stewardship.