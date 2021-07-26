PMI Urges U.K. to End Cigarette Sales Within a Decade

Philip Morris International’s CEO, Jacek Olczak, has called on the U.K. government to ban cigarettes within the next 10 years.

Olczak said PMI could “see the world without cigarettes … and actually, the sooner it happens, the better for everyone,” according to the Guardian.

“Give [people] a choice of smoke-free alternatives … with the right regulation and information, it can happen 10 years from now in some countries,” said Olczak. “You can solve the problem once and forever.”

PMI recently stated that it wants half its turnover to come from nonsmoking products as it pushes its new mission to “unsmoke the world” by phasing out cigarettes. The company has come under scrutiny, however, by anti-smoking groups that feel tobacco companies are situating themselves as part of the solution while still promoting and selling cigarettes.