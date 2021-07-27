Arcus Compliance appoints Robert Sidebottom

Arcus Compliance appointed a new nonexecutive director, Robert Sidebottom.

Sidebottom has broad commercial, management and board-level experience across the vape and CBD sectors. He is the group managing director for the Eco Vape Group of companies and was formerly the managing director for the vape compliance company Adact Medical.

Sidebottom is a leading advocate of vaping, which he views as one of the essential tools in assisting smokers to quit traditional cigarettes. His commercial and compliance experience is underpinned by his qualifications and experience in project management, personnel management and finance.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Arcus Compliance leadership team, and I look forward to contributing to their strategic direction and continuing the exponential growth as the prime compliance agency in the sector,” said Sidebottom in a UKVIA press note. “The Arcus board have set the correct tone of professionalism and customer service, and I am very happy to have the opportunity to work with them.”

“We are thrilled to have Robert on board,” said Lee Bryan, managing director of Arcus Compliance. “He will be working closely with our other directors and in particular our other [nonexecutive director,] John Dunne. Prior to his appointment and for the last 12 months, Robert and I have discussed how we can improve vaping compliance, with the aim of making products as safe as possible for the vaping community and switching smokers to the 95 percent safer alternative of vaping.”

Arcus Compliance has enjoyed rapid growth over the last 18 months and has significantly increased its market share within the SaaS space in the electronic nicotine-delivery systems (ENDS) and vape product sector. Arcus Compliance is currently regarded as the leading regulatory consultancy in Europe for ENDS products and boasts a client base of many of the world’s leading brands.