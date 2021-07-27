ISO Health and Safety Certification for KT&G

KT&G has received the ISO 45001 certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

ISO 45001 is an international standard of safe and healthy management, adopted by ISO and the International Labor Organization. The certification applies to KT&G plants in Sintanjin, Gwangju, Yeongju, Gimcheon and Cheonan

In its efforts to improve safe working environments, KT&G actively solicits employees’ input. Every quarter, the company’s management meets with workforce representatives to discuss safety and health matters. Workers are also offered frequent health checks.

According to a KT&G official, the ISO 45001 certificate proves that the company provides a workplace with a clear goal and a system that prioritizes safety. “The company will practice the systematic safety management in accordance with the global standards to guarantee and respect the right to work safely and thus strengthen the ESG-drive management,” KT&G wrote on its website.

KT&G continues to pursue further safety certifications around the world to maintain the top-level ESG standards. The company’s quality and environment management system has been recognized with the ISO 14001 (environmental management), ISO 9001 (quality management systems) and other qualifications. KT&G also has its eye on ISO 50001 (energy management) certification.