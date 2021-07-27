Taat Awarded Best New Product at Trade Show

Taat Global Alternatives’ tobacco- and nicotine-free cigarette was awarded Best New Product at The HQ Event, a business-to-business trade show for specialty lifestyle vendors in Las Vegas. Taat also placed second for Best in Show.

“I believe the two awards Taat won at The HQ Event this week are an excellent indicator of how our product is received by an audience of buyers keen to embrace concepts such as ours,” said Taat CEO Setti Coscarella, in a statement.

It was the first time Taat Global Alternatives exhibited at a U.S. trade show since Taat launched in 2020. The company will also exhibit also as the CHAMPS trade show in Las Vegas, which takes place July 27-30.