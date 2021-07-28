Kaival Brands to trade on NASDAQ

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, the exclusive global distributor of products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, has been approved to list the company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The ticker symbol will remain unchanged, as “KAVL,” and the stock will begin trading on Nasdaq at the opening of the market on July 29, 2021.

“I am pleased to announce that the company has been approved to begin trading on Nasdaq,” said Niraj Patel, Kaival’s founder and CEO, in a statement. “This event represents another monumental milestone in our company’s short history.”

“We have worked diligently to achieve this goal and are humbled and grateful on the inclusion to the Nasdaq,” said Patel. “We are more enthusiastic than ever about being able to harness Kaival’s exciting potential.”

“Step by step, we continue our work to build a world-class, global organization—our elevation to Nasdaq represents a very large strategic evolution for the company,” noted Eric Mosser, chief operating officer of Kaival Brands.