U.K. Government Relaxes Travel Restrictions

The U.K. government announced on July 28 that passengers arriving from “amber” countries who have been fully vaccinated in Europe (EU Member States, European Free Trade Association countries and the European microstate countries of Andorra, Monaco and Vatican City) and the U.S. will not have to quarantine when entering England, as part of a range of new measures designed to continue to drive forward the reopening of international travel, set out as part of the second Global Travel Taskforce checkpoint review.

From August 2, 2021, passengers who are fully vaccinated in the EU with vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or in the USA with vaccines authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), or in the Swiss vaccination program, will be able to travel to England without having to quarantine or take a day 8 test on arrival.

Amber arrivals who have been fully vaccinated in the U.S. and European countries will still be required to complete a pre-departure test before arrival into England, alongside a PCR test on or before day 2 after arrival. Separate rules will continue to apply for those arriving from France. Those vaccinated in the U.S. will also need to provide proof of US residency. Passengers from all countries cannot travel to the U.K. unless they have completed a passenger locator form.

The relaxation of travel restrictions comes ahead of the GTNF, scheduled for Sept 21-23, 2021, in London.

For more information, visit gov.u.k.