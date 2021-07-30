BAT Invests in Bangladesh

British American Tobacco is investing BDT322 crore ($38 million) in its Savar, Bangladesh, factory to help meet growing demand for from abroad, reports the Daily Star.

It’s the company’s second local investment in six months. In February, the cigarette manufacturer announced an investment of BDT192.50 crore to increase its manufacturing capacity.

Commercial operations at the plant are expected to start in October.

BAT Bangladesh in recent months sent products to China, the Maldives and other countries despite the challenges of the pandemic, according to company Secretary Azizur Rahman.

Net revenue from BAT’s Bangladeshi operations rose 25 percent to BDT3,841 crore. During the same period, its profits rose 43 percent to BDT862 crore.

Performance was driven by growth in volume offset by growth in operating expenses, BAT.