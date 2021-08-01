Clearing the Smoke

During your recent presentation at the GTNF In Focus event, you hinted at the challenge of assessing the risk profiles of other next-generation products, such as modern oral nicotine, for which no epidemiological data are available yet. Can you elaborate?

The FDA is carefully vetting these products, and I have every confidence that their assessment is science-driven and made against the rigorous statutory standard of “appropriate for the protection of public health.” For newer products, such as THP and modern oral nicotine pouches, like vapor with less than a decade on the market, epidemiological data is still in progress.

In the absence of epidemiology, we use a weight-of-evidence approach comprised of laboratory, clinical and real-world population level studies. In our studies, we include both smokers and smokers who quit smoking as epidemiological gateposts and compare clinical and population outcomes for smokers who switch to the next-generation products (NGPs) against these two smoker statuses.

Consider snus usage in Sweden as a strong illustration of THR in action. Smokers have switched to using snus over several decades, and the country now has the lowest lung cancer rates in the whole of the EU. This epidemiological data is the cornerstone of substantiating the beneficial population health impacts of products like snus in countries like Sweden but also within the USA.

In studies we have conducted and published to date, we have demonstrated that users switching to NGPs have similar biological outcomes to smokers who quit. As quitting has known favorable epidemiological outcomes, we can bridge the switch to NGP to quitting and conclude that both will have similar epidemiological outcomes, which would benefit population health in the long run.

The FDA has announced plans to ban menthol as a characterizing flavor in combustible cigarettes and has suggested that the agency may also reduce the nicotine content in cigarettes. Do you consider such measures as a sufficient incentive for smokers to switch to less harmful alternatives? What else needs to be done?

My concern is that any risk-based product standards on cigarettes will lead to confusion in the marketplace. For example, if a menthol product standard is introduced, smokers might wrongly perceive nonmenthol cigarettes as less risky. We know already that the general population misperceives the risks of nicotine when administered in a combustible product versus a noncombustible product and that there are misperceptions regarding the relative risks of vaping compared to smoking. THR presents a better way of reducing the harms from combustible tobacco use. Today in the U.S., millions of smokers have switched to products like vapor or nicotine pouch products. I have spent my career focused on THR and believe we must enable the introduction of satisfying, reduced harm alternatives that will facilitate the switching of smokers down the risk continuum while at the same time ensuring that adequate safeguards are in place against youth usage.

The FDA has recently spoke of finding this “sweet spot,” and ideally, all stakeholders in the THR debate will collaborate to make that happen.