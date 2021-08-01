Genetic Scissors

Demeetra AgBio offers tobacco companies a new tool to reduce nicotine levels.

By Stefanie Rossel

The goal of making combustible cigarettes less addictive by removing or significantly lowering their nicotine content to minimally or nonaddictive levels has long been on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s agenda. In July 2017, the agency announced a plan that became part of its multi-year roadmap for tobacco and nicotine regulation. When the FDA in late April 2021 revealed its intention to ban menthol cigarettes and cigars, it confirmed that the low-nicotine proposal was still under consideration.

For cigarette companies, a requirement to lower nicotine would present a cost-intensive and time-consuming challenge.

To date, no specific amount of nicotine has been identified as the threshold for addiction. In March 2018, the FDA issued an advance notice of proposed rulemaking to obtain information for consideration in developing a tobacco product standard to set the maximum nicotine level for cigarettes. In its 2015 Global Nicotine Reduction Strategy, the World Health Organization defined nonaddictive levels of nicotine as “likely to be equal or possibly less than 0.4 mg/g of dry cigarette tobacco filler.” To reach such levels, conventional tools to control deliveries, such as ventilated filters, will not suffice.

Getting nicotine out of tobacco is a tall order; key considerations are cost and the impact of the treatment on produce quality. Until recently, there were basically three methods available to produce very-low nicotine (VLN) cigarettes—chemical extraction, genetic modification and microwave-assisted extraction.

Using solvents, the chemical extraction method is similar to that used for removing caffeine from coffee beans. Because it is a batch process, it is not selective to nicotine only, however. During the de-nicotinization process, some flavorings are also eliminated, which is detrimental to the taste of the tobacco.

Another strategy involves the use of genetically modified (GM) tobacco plants. The GM variety is presently offered by only one company, 22nd Century Group. Through its subsidiaries, 22nd Century has been supplying the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse with VLN cigarettes for research financed by the FDA and other U.S. federal government agencies since 2011.

A third approach comes from Canada-based Radient Technologies, which uses a proprietary microwave-assisted processing extraction technology. Both 22nd Century and Radient Technologies claim that their processes do not affect the taste of the tobacco and are suitable for nicotine extraction on an industrial scale.