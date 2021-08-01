Rebirth of an Icon

The legendary Rizla brand gets a makeover.

By George Gay

Having been told that the Rizla brand of rolling papers was being given “a very significant refresh to ensure it remains relevant, particularly for younger adult smokers,” I couldn’t help wondering how it was possible to know when a brand needed such a refresh. The answer, it turns out, is fairly simple, at least in theory. Andrew (Drew) Marfleet, the head of marketing for Rizla, told me during a Teams meeting toward the end of June that, in large part, it was a matter of asking the brand’s consumers.

Rizla, he said, had been talking to consumers for more than a year, and the feedback had included the message that, while during the past few years, changes had overtaken societies, the way consumers viewed brands and the way many brand owners presented their products, Rizla’s image had remained largely unchanged.

The message was clear and the solution seemingly simple, but this was not quite the case. In refreshing the brand, a number of other factors had to be taken into consideration, not least of which concerned the fact that while consumers wanted change, they were at the same time greatly attached to Rizla’s “iconic and legendary” status. Now words such as iconic and legendary are often bandied about where they really have no place, but this is not the case with Rizla. The Rizla brand, which was acquired by Imperial Tobacco, now Imperial Brands, in 1997, dates to 1796 and the granting of a license by Napoleon Bonaparte to the Lacroix family for the supply of its premium rolling papers to his troops, while the Lacroix family’s involvement with paper can be traced back to at least 1532 and Pierre Lacroix.

So there was something of a conundrum to confront because here was a rock-solid brand but one that had been around for the sort of timespan over which even rocks wear down. In other words, there was a tightrope for the marketing people to walk in trying to stay true to a venerable brand dating back more than 200 years, while bringing its image up to date. As Marfleet told the people around him, “no pressure then.”

In fact, negotiating the tightrope required an even trickier balancing act than is implied here. In recent times, Rizla has seen an uptick in demand from those in the 21–30 age group, and it was focus groups largely made up of such people who expressed a desire for a refresh. But the brand’s core consumers are men aged 35 and above, so any refresh needed to be mindful not to alienate them. Unsurprisingly then, Marfleet made the point that this group of older consumers also had been kept close to the research, though, ultimately, he added, it had been about listening to all of the brand’s consumers and keeping them at the center of everything that had been done.

I guess this approach goes to the heart of marketing, which is defined briefly as being about identifying consumer needs and determining how best to meet them. But care has to be exercised here; otherwise, like me, you can make an altogether wrong assumption. This refresh is about marketing, so these “needs” have to do with the brand messaging, not the product itself.