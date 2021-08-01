That Fleeting Scent

The FDA’s proposed ban on menthol cigarettes and cigars remains highly controversial.

By Stefanie Rossel

Almost exactly a year after the European Union imposed a ban on the manufacture and sale of menthol cigarettes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it would ban menthol as a characterizing flavor in cigarettes and cigars at the federal level. With the move, the agency hopes to significantly reduce youth initiation to smoking, increase the chances of smoking cessation among current smokers and address health disparities experienced by communities of color, low-income populations and LGBTQ+ individuals, all of whom are more likely to use these tobacco products, according to acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock.

The proposed ban, announced on April 29, has been under discussion for more than a decade. While the 2009 Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act (TCA), which gave the FDA regulatory authority over tobacco products, banned all characterizing flavors in cigarettes, it allowed the continued use of menthol cigarettes but instructed the agency to consider what to do about the additive. The FDA’s recent decision was forced by a federal lawsuit brought by public health groups in 2020 after the agency failed to respond to their 2013 petition, which called on the FDA to ban menthol products.

Menthol can be extracted from mint plants or made synthetically. In tobacco, it is used to mask the harshness and irritation caused by cigarette smoke. The minty flavor creates a cooling, slightly anesthetic sensation, which, according to a 2013 FDA report, makes cigarettes more appealing to new smokers, thus getting them more easily addicted. The substance is also believed to increase the degree of addiction; menthol smokers are reportedly less likely than nonmenthol smokers to successfully quit smoking despite having a higher urge to end their tobacco dependence. Around the globe, mentholated smokes account for about 10 percent of cigarette consumption, according to the World Health Organization.

In the U.S., menthol cigarettes represented 36 percent of all cigarette sales in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although U.S. smoking prevalence has dropped below 40 million, the share of mentholated cigarettes has risen significantly after the TCA prohibited all other characterizing flavors.

What makes the FDA’s proposed ban controversial is the fact that menthol cigarettes are also considered a racial justice issue in the U.S. According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 85 percent of African American smokers smoke menthol cigarettes compared to 30 percent of white smokers and compared to less than 10 percent of African American smokers in the 1950s—a situation that critics attribute to racially targeted marketing strategies by the tobacco industry. African Americans typically smoke fewer cigarettes and start smoking at an older age than white smokers, but they die from tobacco-related illnesses at much higher rates, CDC data indicates.

Menthol cigarettes also appeal to Hispanic (48 percent) and Asian (41 percent) smokers, according to the survey, whereas about half of smokers aged 12–17 smoke menthols compared with about 40 percent for smokers aged 18 and older. With a market share of 49 percent, menthol cigarettes also featured prominently in in the LGBTQ+ community.