The Test of Time

Regulations and next-generation products are driving demand for quality-control instrumentation.

By George Gay

It is well known that the arrival of new-generation tobacco and nicotine products has brought with it a need for new testing regimes and instruments. What is perhaps surprising is the smoothness with which these new instruments have fitted into and alongside portfolios of instruments designed with traditional tobacco product manufacture and testing in mind. Ian Tindall, of Cerulean, told me in June that he would struggle to name a product developed by his company during the past few years that did not have its origins or use profile in the new product categories such as vaping devices or heated-tobacco products (HTP). But, he said, this newly developed equipment had added to Cerulean’s range, from which very few pieces of equipment had been “retired.” All the legacy equipment had uses either in the combustible product sector or in the new product sector, and the newly developed equipment often had application in respect of traditional tobacco products. “[W]e have two-way traffic as far as instrumentation is concerned between new and established product use,” Tindall wrote as part of an email exchange.

All of the instrumentation companies TR spoke with in June, either in email exchanges or during telephone calls, cited the development of next-generation products (NGP) or reduced-risk products (RRP) as being, directly or indirectly, the main driver of demand for tobacco and nicotine sector instruments. Eric Favre, of Sodim, said, for instance, that instrument companies were having to develop equipment to measure additional product parameters linked to the complexity of RRP design. At the same time, he added, the need was increasing for the testing of emissions and the analysis of physical parameters in respect of hemp products.

Meanwhile, Tobias Krebs, of Vitrocell, said that, for his company, one of the main market drivers was the need for various organizations and companies to assess the possible impact on human health of the consumption of tobacco and nicotine products while another driver was the necessity of assessing in vitro data for submission to regulatory authorities.

While agreeing that the emergence of NGPs had been a driving force for instrumentation sector demand, Chris Crawley, of Axiom Select, made the point that this demand had required a significant investment in new instruments against a background of little growth. Indeed, he said, demand for traditional tobacco product instruments was flat and focused mainly on the replacement market and after-sales service.

This is not to say the replacement market is not important. Tindall said there was a perennial demand created by the need eventually to replace aging installed equipment and that this need could provide a steady “demand backbone” to an instrumentation business. Another driver, he said, was innovation, which could take different forms. On one hand, there were the sorts of innovations driven by instrument suppliers that might result in improved equipment that was faster, more accurate and easier to use, for instance, but that might otherwise result in solutions that provided for previously unrecognized needs.

On the other hand, there were the collaborative developments driven by the needs created by customer innovations. “The obvious example here is heat-not-burn products that require novel physical measurements of components and finished sticks, and also different methods of generating and capturing aerosols,” he said. “This has spawned new products and product configurations that are increasingly being deployed in factories ’round the world. Often, this demand is company specific and so generally the world does not see those novel instruments, but sometimes the opportunity exists to share these innovation-led products…”