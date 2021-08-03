Philip Morris Bids For Factory License in Egypt

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Ut elit tellus, luctus nec ullamcorper mattis, pulvinar dapibus leo.

Philip Morris International made a “technical” offer for a new cigarette factory license in Egypt, reports Mubasher.

British American Tobacco; Al-Mansour Group, the distributor of Imperial Tobacco products; and Japan Tobacco International failed to submit their offers, asking for delaying the process instead, according to Ibrahim Embaby, the head of the tobacco division at Egypt’s Industrial Development Authority

The three companies have conservations regarding the bidding terms, which were amended earlier. Their requests will be submitted to Egypt’s prime minister, Embaby said.

One of the companies also asked for separating the new licenses for conventional cigarettes and heated tobacco products, he added.