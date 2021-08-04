Chengdu Cigar Expo Postponed

The 2021 International Cigar Expo, which was scheduled to take place Nov. 8–10 in Chengdu, China, has been postponed because of the persisting Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision aims to protect the safety and health of exhibitors, visitors and staff.

Although by the end of July over 95 percent of booths had been booked, it is still difficult for exhibitors and visitors from overseas to attend the expo amid the current pandemic, according to the organizers.

The date new dates will be announced in due course.