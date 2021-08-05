22nd Century to Start Trading on Nasdaq

The common stock of 22nd Century Group has been approved for uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market effective as of the market open on August 16, 2021. The shares will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “XXII.”

“While remaining dedicated to our primary mission to reduce the harm caused by smoking, uplisting to the Nasdaq also aligns 22nd Century with other high-achieving, innovative, and growth-oriented global science and technology companies,” said James A. Mish, chief executive officer of 22nd Century Group, in a statement.

“We believe that joining the Nasdaq will enhance our visibility to a wide audience of institutional investors and increase our exposure to hemp/cannabis investors at this important time of industry progression toward mass production.”