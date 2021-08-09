PMI to Buy Respiratory Drug Developer OtiTopic

Philip Morris International announced the acquisition OtiTopic, a U.S. respiratory drug development company with a late-stage inhalable acetylsalicylic acid (ASA) treatment for acute myocardial infarction.

“The acquisition of OtiTopic is an exciting step in PMI’s ‘Beyond Nicotine’ ambitions,” said Jacek Olczak, CEO, PMI, in a statement. “We have world-class expertise in the research, development, and commercialization of aerosolization and inhalable devices to help speed the delivery of this exciting product to market.”

This acquisition is part of PMI’s plan to leverage its expertise, scientific know-how and capabilities in inhalation to grow a pipeline of inhaled therapeutics and respiratory drug delivery beyond nicotine products. Following the completion of clinical trials and pending approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, PMI can leverage its expertise and the capabilities of other companies in the “Beyond Nicotine” portfolio to bring Asprihale to market.

Asprihale is a patented, dry powder inhalation of ASA delivered through a unique self-administered aerosol—is expected to move from clinical trials to filing with FDA for approval in 2022. Early clinical trials have shown that the product system catalyzed peak plasma concentration and the desired pharmacodynamic effect, i.e., inhibition of platelet aggregation in two minutes compared with 20 minutes for coated chewable aspirin, according to PMI. This speed is unprecedented and has significant potential implications for improving the survival of patients at risk of heart attacks.