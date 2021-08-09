U.K. Contemplating Higher Tobacco Buying Age

Individuals under the age of 21 may be banned from buying cigarettes and flavored vapor products as part of a plan to curb smoking in the U.K., reports Daily Mail.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid is reportedly considering the change to help reach the government’s goal of becoming smoke-free by 2030.

“Smoking cuts lives short and costs the NHS billions—we will publish a plan later this year to set out how we will help the country become smoke-free by 2030,” said a Department of Health spokesperson.

Further advertising bans are also reportedly being considered. E-cigarettes are already banned from promotion on TV, radio, online and in print.

Raising the purchase age would be “very, very welcome news,” according to Mary Foy, chair of the Westminster All-Party Parliamentary Group on Smoking. “We know that generally adults don’t take up smoking. It’s children and young people who start and unfortunately get hooked, often for life. Studies show most adults regret ever starting in the first place.”