Poda Commences Clinical Trials

Poda Lifestyle and Wellness has started setting up the first clinical trials for its smoking cessation products.

“I have already initiated the process of setting up the first clinical trials related to the efficacy of Poda’s products as smoking cessation tools,” said Poda Chief Medical Officer Jagdeep Gupta, who joined the company in July, in a statement. “I am currently in the process of setting up a pilot study, which will give us a solid platform for developing strong and effective clinical trials.

“These clinical trials will be designed to result in the publication of level 1 evidence in respected medical journals globally if the data provides evidence. The pilot studies will also be designed to establish a scientific basis for the efficacy of Poda’s products as smoking cessation tools, and additionally may provide Poda with access to research grants and other funds that can be used for additional studies, clinical trials, and validation research.”

The company has also entered into an agreement with Command Marketing, predominantly to develop the Poda’s e-commerce platform and brand identity. As part of this branding campaign, Command Marketing will also provide investor relations services.