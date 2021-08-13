Republic Names Paul Marobella President and CMO

Republic Brands has named Paul Marobella as its president and chief marketing officer.

Marobella brings more than 25 years of marketing, brand and leadership experience developing award-winning strategies for renowned brands including Jim Beam, Adidas and Dos Equis. Most recently, he led 2,500 people while at the Paris-based advertising holding company, Havas, as chairman and CEO of North America.

While there, his teams won multiple “agency of the year” and “best place to work” awards while consulting on growth strategies for many of the world’s top brands. Prior to Havas, Marobella led a digital experience division of Accenture Interactive’s Wire Stone, consulting with brands such as Motorola, Conagra, Microsoft and Nike.

Marobella is also active in providing opportunities to America’s inner-city youth as a sitting member of the National Hockey League’s Fan Diversity & Inclusion Council, an advisory board member to the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation and Chairman of the Inner-City Education Program in Chicago.

“Paul’s world-class expertise in transforming global brands, increasing cultural relevancy and propelling enterprise growth brings a valuable opportunity to our multinational company as we enter the next era of the roll-your-own category,” said Don Levin, chairman and founder of Republic Brands, in a statement.

“It’s a rare opportunity in one’s career to join an established, growing company like Republic with our iconic stable of brands and appetite to capitalize on the once-in-a-lifetime growth opportunities the rolling category will experience over the next decade. Don has built an amazing company with incredible people, I am very excited for our future,” said Marobella.

Marobella plans to transform its consumer product brands alongside monumental market shifts and will lead Republic’s 50-year vision to meet rising demand amid rapid expansion.