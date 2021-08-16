Vapers Urged to See Doctor Ahead of New Rules

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is urging Australian vapers to make an appointment with their general practitioners to discuss their smoking cessation options, ahead of new vaping rules.

Effective Oct. 1, Australian consumers will need a valid prescription to legally obtain nicotine vaping products, such as nicotine e-cigarettes, nicotine pods and liquid nicotine, from an overseas website. A valid prescription is already required to purchase nicotine vaping products from Australian pharmacies.

Purchase of nicotine vaping products from other Australian sources will remain illegal, the TGA said in guidance documents released on August 12.

From Oct. 1, Australian Border Force officials can stop an import at the Australian border and destroy the product if they suspect that it is unlawful and there is not a prescription available.

According to the TGA, the new rules balance the need to prevent adolescents and young adults from taking-up nicotine vaping (and potentially smoking), while enabling current smokers to readily access these products for smoking cessation with appropriate medical advice.

While the TGA has not yet registered any nicotine vaping products, the agency says it is working closely with several potential applicant companies.