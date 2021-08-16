Vaping Advocates Welcome NZ “Smoke-Free” Law

Vaping activists have welcomed New Zealand’s new “smokefree” law, which they say strikes a balance between ensuring that safe, good-quality products are readily available for adult smokers while minimizing appeal to young people.

According to the U.K. Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA), New Zealand’s Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (vaping) Amendment Bill is “a breath of fresh air.”

“New Zealand has taken a huge leap forward in its efforts towards a smokefree society in a move that brings its laws on vaping in line with the U.K.’s—and in many ways surpasses them,” the UKVIA wrote in a statement. “Not only does this move pave the way for many more smokers to be able to access vaping products with confidence, it also puts its near neighbor Australia’s vaping policies to shame.

In Australia, nicotine e-liquid is regulated like tobacco. However, the New Zealand government views vaping as a safer alternative to smoking and allows retailers to provide the following messages: “Completely replacing your cigarette with a vape will reduce harm to your health,” and “If you smoke, switching completely to vaping is a much less harmful option.”

Among other provisions, New Zealand’s new legislation requires manufacturers to notify health authorities that a product has met the safety and quality standards before it can be sold; sets nicotine limits at 20mg/ml for freebase nicotine and 50mg/mL for nicotine salt products; and limits container sizes to 120 ml and requires them to be protected against breakage, leakage, spilling and have child-resistant closures.

In addition, the law sets a minimum sales age of 18 and restricts retail outlets to sell only tobacco, mint or menthol e-liquids. Vape shops, by contrast, will be allowed to sell a range of flavored products.

“We applaud New Zealand’s bold and brave approach to vaping, now enshrined into law, and can only encourage Australia and other countries with regressive, anti-harm reduction attitudes towards vaping to look again at the enormous role vaping can play in helping smokers to give up combustible tobacco for good,” the UKVIA wrote.