22nd Century Rings NASDAQ Closing Bell

22nd Century Group rang the Nasdaq Closing Bell on August 16, 2021, in celebration of the transfer of its stock listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market from the NYSE American. The company’s common stock began trading at that day’s market opening under the same ticker symbol “XXII.”

“We are thrilled to join the Nasdaq family, and it’s an honor to celebrate our listing with today’s closing bell ceremony,” said James A. Mish, chief executive officer of 22nd Century Group, in a statement.

“The visibility and exposure we will gain through our uplisting to Nasdaq is an important part of our efforts to build toward the future. Along with our primary mission to reduce the harm caused by smoking, we are actively focused on positioning 22nd Century for long-term revenue growth and driving value creation across multiple plant franchises and global market opportunities.”

A video of the 22nd Century closing bell ceremony is available here.