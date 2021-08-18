Tobacco Board Ups Andhra Pradesh Crop Size

The Tobacco Board of India has fix the 2021-2022 crop size for Andhra Pradesh at 130 million kg, reports The Times of India, nearly 15 million kg more than last year’s crop size.

The decision to authorize a larger crop was driven by the reasonably decent prices offered by traders for the most recent tobacco crop.

In April, the board increased the 2021-2022 crop size for Karnataka to 97 million kg from last year’s 88 million kg.

The board trimmed the crop sizes for Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka in the wake of Covid-19. But traders buying the entire stock, the board decided to revive production.

The board also elected K. Vasudeva Rao as vice chair for a one-year term during the crop-size meeting.