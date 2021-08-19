Biodegradable Filter Maker Agrees to Supply Poda

Poda Lifestyle and Wellness has entered into a supply agreement with biodegradable filter manufacturer Greenbutts.

Greenbutts has developed a natural filter technology that was created to provide an alternative to the common nonbiodegradable cellulose acetate cigarette filter. Greenbutts created a natural, rapidly degrading cigarette filter using a proprietary blend of food-grade fiber materials including flax, cotton and manila hemp with no artificial compounds or chemical residues. The unique blend of materials is designed to allow for the same sensory experience and filter manufacturing run rates as acetate filters. Greenbutts filters will disperse in water within a few minutes and will degrade in compost within seven days as opposed to 10–15 years as is the case with traditional cellulose acetate filters.

“Poda is committed to ensuring that the company contributes to a brighter future for all of our stakeholders,” said Ryan Selby, Poda CEO, in a statement. “As CEO, I take this responsibility very seriously, and I am devoted to ensuring that Poda delivers industry-leading performance on our core principles of strong environmental management, responsible societal impacts and robust corporate governance. Pursuant to this commitment, I am very pleased to announce today that Poda has entered into a supply agreement with Greenbutts, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of biodegradable cigarette filters.”

“This supply agreement will provide the company with access to 100 percent biodegradable filters for use in our Beyond Burn Poda Pods. The inclusion of Greenbutts’ biodegradable filters into our already biodegradable and compostable Poda Pods allows Poda the ability to offer a completely biodegradable and truly compostable heat-not-burn product, something that has never been done in the heat-not-burn tobacco market. … We are thrilled to have secured this supply agreement.”

“We have spent the last 10 years relentlessly pursuing the perfect biodegradable cigarette filter,” said Tadas Lisauskus, co-founder and CEO of Greenbutts. “Now that our patented product is ready for commercialization, we are very pleased to have entered this supply agreement with Poda. Traditional cellulose acetate cigarette filters are among the single most commonly littered items globally, and we are committed to the goal of eliminating environmental pollution caused by improperly discarded cigarette butts. Greenbutts’ biodegradable filters are made from natural sources and quickly biodegrade in natural settings. Combining our proprietary biodegradable filters with Poda’s unique and proprietary biodegradable heat-not-burn cigarettes is surely a winning combination.”