Nedal Salem to Lead BAT Malaysia

BAT Malaysia has named Nedal Salem as its new managing director, reports The Star.

The appointment follows the resignation of Jonathan Reed, who will take up the role of group head of combustibles with BAT PLC from Sept. 1, 2021.

“On behalf of the board, we thank Jonathan for his visionary leadership and accomplishments during his tenure as MD,” said BAT Malaysia chairman Tan Sri Aseh Che Mat. “We have seen a remarkable business turnaround under his leadership and wish Jonathan the very best in his next appointment.”

Nedal is currently the managing director and CEO of Ceylon Tobacco Co. in Sri Lanka.