Essentra Filters Appoints Asia Commercial Director

Essentra Filters has appointed Felix Koh as commercial director, Asia-Pacific, based out of Essentra’s Singapore office. Koh brings with him more than 25 years of senior commercial leadership experience to the team.

Prior to joining Essentra Filters, Koh held several business and sales leadership positions at Kimberly Clark, Iggesund Paperboard, International Paper and most recently with Asia Paper & Pulp, having been based in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Jakarta.

“Felix will be a key member of the Asia leadership team and will strengthen our value-add through innovation solution selling and driving sustainable sales growth,” said Hywel Thomas, global commercial director of Essentra Filters.

“I am most pleased to be onboard Essentra Filters and extremely excited to continue establishing our market leadership position through new generation product that meets the growing trend of heat-not-burn segment of the market as well as eco-products that could be a game changer for the industry,” said Felix