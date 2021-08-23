VPR Brands Reports ‘Turnaround’ in Second Quarter

VPR Brands, a supplier of vaporizers, reported revenues of $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, up from $1.2 million in the comparable 2020 quarter.

The increase was a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, which hampered sales significantly in 2020 and increased direct on-line sales in 2021.

Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021, were $457,895, compared to $372,652 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in expenses is primarily due to increased sales activity in 2021.

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $2.96 million, compared with $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021, were $995,798, compared to $849,476 for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in expenses is primarily due to increased sales activity in 2021.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $163,135 compared to a net loss of $471,944 for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was $264,786 compared to a net loss of $50,354 for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

“The company has finally put the pandemic and other extenuating circumstances behind us and is back on track,” said Kevin Frija, CEO of VPR Brands, in a statement. “The numbers, which show a tremendous turnaround from last year, speak for themselves as our team is focused on maintaining not only steady growth but most importantly profitability.”