BAT Runner Up for Best ESG Report
BAT has been recognized by the Corporate Register Reporting Awards as runner up for Best ESG Report for its 2019 report.
The company also placed fourth for Innovation in Reporting, fifth for Relevance and Materiality, sixth for Openness and Honesty, and ninth for Creativity in Communications.
These awards receive entries from all types of businesses around the world, and the winners are voted for by Corporate Register’s 65,000-plus registered users from across the sustainability profession worldwide.
Best ESG Report is a new category for the 2021 awards, recognizing the shift in recent years from corporate responsibility or sustainability reports to those focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG).
“As part of our commitment to building ‘A Better Tomorrow,’ ESG is front and center of everything that we do as a business,” said Jennie Galbraith, BAT’s group head of ESG, in a statement. “We have a long history of best practice and transparent reporting on ESG issues—our next report for 2021 will mark the 20th anniversary of our first ever report.
“Over that time, we’ve understood the importance of evolving our approach to meet the needs of our stakeholders and remain at the forefront of leading practice. So, we’re delighted to be recognized in these awards and are committed to continuing to provide information regarding our ESG efforts in clear, transparent and engaging ways.”
“BAT is one of the large corporations who set the pace on transparent reporting around 20 years ago, with a comprehensive approach that included stakeholder engagement, materiality and third-party assurance,” said Paul Scott, director of Corporate Register.
“Since then, much has changed in the reporting field, but I’m pleased to see that BAT has stayed the course and is still pushing the boundaries of transparent reporting. The votes of our stakeholders in the CR Reporting Awards are the proof of this.”