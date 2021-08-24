BAT Runner Up for Best ESG Report

BAT has been recognized by the Corporate Register Reporting Awards as runner up for Best ESG Report for its 2019 report.

The company also placed fourth for Innovation in Reporting, fifth for Relevance and Materiality, sixth for Openness and Honesty, and ninth for Creativity in Communications.

These awards receive entries from all types of businesses around the world, and the winners are voted for by Corporate Register’s 65,000-plus registered users from across the sustainability profession worldwide.

Best ESG Report is a new category for the 2021 awards, recognizing the shift in recent years from corporate responsibility or sustainability reports to those focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG).