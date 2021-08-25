Malawi Growers Protest High Rejections and Low Prices

Sales at the Kanengo Auction Floors in Lilongwe came to a standstill on Aug. 23 as farmers protested high rejection rates and low offers made by tobacco buyers, according to The Nyasa Times.

The tobacco market was temporarily suspended over what farmers complained to be “continued low prices on offer.”

Some buyers have reportedly been offering as little as $0.50 per kg, which is below the government’s set minimum prices for the crop.

Minister of Agriculture Lobin Low urged the buyers to comply with the country’s laws in dealing with the farmers by offering improved prices for the leaf. “This is sad that currently farmers are getting as low as 50 cents on their tobacco,” he was quoted as saying. “What we are asking is to simply adjust the prices upwards.”

His call was echoed by AHL Sales Chief Executive Officer Graham Kunimba, who said the rejection rate has hit an alarming 70 percent.

But the buyers seemed not ready to bulge as they insisted that the leaf on offer is of low quality; hence, even the offered $0.50 is just there as a “favor” to the farmers.

Disappointing by their earnings from tobacco, a group of Malawi growers had earlier threatened to stop growing the golden leaf.