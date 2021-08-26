FDA Denies Marketing Orders for 55,000 Flavored ENDS

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued marketing denial orders (MDOs) for about 55,000 flavored electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products from JD Nova Group, Great American Vapes and Vapor Salon. In a news release published on its website, the agency explained that the applications from the three applicants lacked sufficient evidence that they have a benefit to adult smokers sufficient to overcome the public health threat posed by the levels of youth use of such products.

The products subject to this action include flavors with names such as Apple Crumble, Dr. Cola and Cinnamon Toast Cereal.

“Congress gave the FDA the authority to regulate tobacco products to protect the public from the harmful effects of tobacco use through science-based regulation,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock. “Ensuring new tobacco products undergo an evaluation by the FDA is a critical part of our aim to reduce tobacco-related disease and death. We know that flavored tobacco products are very appealing to young people, therefore assessing the impact of potential or actual youth use is a critical factor in our decision-making about which products may be marketed.”