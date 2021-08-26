Nordson Corp. acquires NDC Technologies

Nordson Corp. has signed an agreement for the acquisition of NDC Technologies from Spectris. The acquisition expands Nordson’s test and inspection platform into new end markets and adjacent technologies. The all-cash transaction, subject to customary post-closing adjustments, is valued at $180 million.

“We are excited to welcome NDC Technologies’ nearly 300 employees into the Nordson family. They will bring exciting new capabilities and expertise to our test and inspection platform,” said Jeffrey Pembroke, executive vice president, Nordson Advanced Technology Solutions, in a statement. “NDC’s customer-centric business model, differentiated technology and end markets make it a very Nordson-like business. This acquisition is further progress on our Nordson Ascend Strategy to achieve top-tier growth with leading margins and returns. We look forward to applying the NBS Next growth framework and investing in NDC’s greatest opportunities for profitable growth.”

“We are very excited to join the Nordson family. It’s a great fit,” said Marti Nyman, president of NDC Technologies. “The combination will afford us the opportunity to continue to build on our 50-plus years foundation of delivering innovative measurement and process control solutions to the industries we serve. NDC has a rich history of working closely with industry to solve some of the most challenging gauging applications. The NDC Technologies’ team is eager to enter this new chapter with Nordson, furthering our mission of transforming process operations around the world, delivering value and making a difference in people’s lives every day.”

NDC Technologies is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio USA, and its technology portfolio includes in-line and off-line measurement systems using near-infrared, laser, X-ray, optical and nucleonic technologies, as well as proprietary process control and analytics software. These precision applications enable manufacturers to enhance production processes, increase productivity and boost process efficiencies.

NDC also expands Nordson’s test and inspection platform beyond electronics into new end markets, including consumer non-durable, film extrusion and converting, cable and tubing and energy storage.