JT to Raise Prices of Tobacco-Heating Products

Japan Tobacco has received approval from the Ministry of Finance for its application dated Aug. 23, 2021, to amend retail prices of its heated-tobacco products in Japan in conjunction with the revised tax structure.

The new retail prices will be effective on Oct. 1, 2021, for a total of 50 heated-tobacco products. As a result of the changes, the price of Mevius for Ploom Tech will increase to ¥570 ($5.18) from ¥540, and the price of Mevius for Ploom Tech+ will increase to ¥580 from ¥550. Mevius for Ploom X and Ploom S will increase by ¥30 to ¥570.

In a statement, JT said it will strive to continue to improve the quality of its products and services, and to exceed the expectations of its consumers.

The retail price amendments are already included in the 2021 consolidated forecast announced on July 30, 2021.