Chew on This

How sensibly will modern oral nicotine products be regulated in the future?

By Stefanie Rossel

Is history repeating itself? The parallels between the development of the vaping sector and that of modern oral nicotine are striking: Quick consumer adoption leads to phenomenal category growth rates. The promising, still-unregulated market lures myriad players and creates an unmanageable number of brands. Leading tobacco manufacturers seek to get their slice of the cake, often by strategic acquisitions. Despite evidence pointing at the reduced harm potential of the product compared to combustible cigarettes, tobacco control activists raise the alarm, urging regulators to crack down. The Wild West, gold-rush atmosphere is then abruptly curbed by the introduction of often-misguided restrictions and even product bans.

It is at these crossroads where modern oral nicotine currently finds itself. The category, still a niche, has grown impressively in the five years since Swedish Match introduced Zyn, the first product of its kind. Market analysts are outdoing each other in their forecasts. 360Research Reports expects the category to increase to $32.77 billion in 2026 from $2.38 billion in 2020. Five key global players jointly hold a 77 percent share of the world market, according to Precision Reports. With 66 percent, Europe is the largest market, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific with more than 30 percent each, the company states.

Competition in the market has rapidly heated up. Research and Markets notes the launch of 27 new brands of nicotine pouches in 2020. By now, all major tobacco companies and several smaller players are represented in the category. To cater to the increased demand, many of them had to step up production capacities, among them British American Tobacco, which in September 2020 built a new plant in Hungary that is dedicated to the production of nicotine pouches for export markets.

The most recent company to enter the segment is Philip Morris International. In an investor presentation in February 2021, then-CEO Andre Calantzopoulos announced the development of a respective product through a “combination of partnerships and internal development.” In May, PMI acquired Danish family business AG Snus, a manufacturer of nicotine pouches. The deal was followed by PMI’s takeover of Danish firm Fertin Pharma on July 1, a company specializing in nicotine-replacement therapy (NRT) type products such as gums, pouches, liquefiable tablets and other solid oral systems for the delivery of active ingredients, including nicotine.