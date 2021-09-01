No Exaggeration

Sodim’s Synergies

In communicating earlier this year about a story published in the August issue of Tobacco Reporter, Eric Favre described as synergistic the relationship between the instrument company of which he is managing director, Sodim, and Hauni, the machinery supplier. He made his remark in reply to a question about what advantages had accrued after the acquisition some years ago of Sodim by Hauni.

Favre made the point, also, that this synergy, this coordination if you like, extended to customers and potential customers. There were, for example, advantages to be had for a customer in acquiring, for instance, a cigarette maker and a quality control (QC) test station as a single package—advantages such as those to do with technology and logistics. And by the same token, Favre added, during an R&D project, a customer could take advantage not only of the machinery expertise and support available from Hauni but also of the quality assurance (QA) and QC oversight of Sodim.

The idea of such synergies did not make it into the August story but, this, the September issue, provides an opportunity to take the idea further because it is looking at making and packing.

Tobacco Reporter: Given that Hauni making machinery would, in the normal course of things, be delivered with QA/QC equipment included, what, specifically, can Sodim add to a cigarette manufacturer’s standards armory?

Eric Favre: Sodim adds the capacity of automatic sampling, a hands-free system that picks a cigarette from the mass flow and delivers it into the hopper of a Sodim test station: a SodiQube or a station from the Sodiline family. The data generated by the test station is then fed back to the maker, which, where necessary, uses it automatically to adjust its settings and thereby keep each cigarette produced very close to the target weight, diameter and dense end position. It is, in fact, a “police camera” that fine tunes the monitoring of the maker.

What can Sodim offer in the way of additional QA and QC equipment in respect of cigarette packing?

In the packing area, Sodim can offer a nondestructive pack seal tester that has the advantage of allowing all boxes that are correctly sealed to be returned to the product flow. Currently, this system is manual, and it would be ideal if it were developed so that it sampled automatically. Such automatic sampling would require complex developments, however, and might not be viable economically.

In respect of making and packing, what can Sodim offer to manufacturers of other tobacco and nicotine products, such as tobacco-heated products (THP) and snus?

Sodim test stations are suitable for measuring THP weights and diameters, though not dense-end positions. And the nondestructive pack-seal tester is suitable for testing THP and snus packs.

Are Sodim’s instruments used mainly by major manufacturers, or do smaller manufacturers also use them?

Sodim equipment is used by any type or size of manufacturer, from small and family-owned businesses to international groups.

Is it true to say there are certain measurements, such as those that have to do with complying with regulations, that all manufacturers must make, though these will differ from country to country, while others are optional because they provide data for internal use, perhaps for improving efficiencies and reducing waste, etc.?

This is correct. In the case of traditional cigarettes, Sodim’s very accurate and specialized equipment is needed to meet both the demands of regulations and internal standards of quality control. But for THPs, which do not generate smoke, our equipment is used more for internal QC reasons because there are fewer specific regulations in respect of these products than is the case with traditional cigarettes.

How does Sodim or a manufacturer running Sodim instruments ensure they are giving the correct readings? Do they need regular servicing and replacement after a given lifetime?

Sodim instruments will give the correct readings provided that the end users—mainly manufacturers but also laboratories—calibrate these devices regularly. And to allow users to calibrate their instruments, Sodim’s ISO 17025-accredited laboratory regularly delivers calibrated standards to the users. In addition, regular servicing is strongly advised and in most cases is carried out by Sodim at customers’ sites. –G.G.