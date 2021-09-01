Sting Free Inaugurates Stockholm Office

Sting Free today inaugurated its new office in Lidingo, near Stockholm, where CEO Bengt Wiberg and Chief Technology Daniel Wiberg now work full time.

“We are very happy about the fantastic location with a view of Stockholm harbor on the seventh floor and Fastighetspartner as landlord,” said Bengt Wiberg.

“I am very happy to finally be able to spend full time on the exciting Sting Free journey. I never thought I would one day rent an office and run a company with my dad and even less a company in the nicotine industry. I am convinced that the Stingfree technology will delight many future customers and make an important contribution to public health. ” says Daniel Wiberg

Sting Free has developed a solution that minimizes the sting associated with snus, thus eliminating a barrier for smokers who want to switch to a less-harmful method of nicotine consumption.

The company holds patents for its technology in Sweden and the U.S. and has received preliminary patent approval for all European countries.

Tobacco Reporter profiled Sting Free in its July 2017 issue.