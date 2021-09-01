The Credibility Gap

What tobacco industry scientists wish they could say to physicians and public health researchers about their work

Cheryl K. Olson

“I was an ardent antismoker who believed that the tobacco industry was a bunch of evil scientists just working out how they could addict children,” said Justine Shaw Jackson, who is also known as Justine Williamson. Her grandfather, a smoker, died of COPD; her father’s smoking was likely linked to his heart attack and cancer.

She simply didn’t believe anything that tobacco industry scientists said. “I thought they wanted to make their products even more harmful,” she added.

So, how did she end up working for Big Tobacco?

Scientists employed by most industries face predictable concerns about the independence and credibility of their work and even whether they’re “real” scientists. After all, we have a pretty good idea what the Egg Board will be recommending we eat for breakfast. This problem is particularly acute for scientists who work in the tobacco industry.

Despite their detailed and sophisticated knowledge about harm reduction for smokers, they’re sometimes excluded from professional interactions with nonindustry researchers in which that expertise would be of benefit. The history of Big Tobacco from decades ago has stripped them of their credibility.

Current employees of tobacco companies are constrained by a combination of government regulations and corporate nondisclosure rules. I spoke with several scientists who had recently left positions at tobacco companies about what they wished they could say to physicians and public health researchers about the work they’d been doing. Some agreed to speak on the record; others agreed to provide background information.