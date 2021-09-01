The Leading Edge

A Growing Market

But he has a point. If you step back and take a moment to reflect, there is clearly something going on here—in the U.S.—and now. The first thing that should be kept in the background is the size of the U.S. market. This was brought home to me when Marobella mentioned E-Z Wider, one of the most recent brand additions to the Republic portfolio of rolling papers, acquired along with the Joker brand by Levin about three years ago. One of the areas where E-Z Wider has a strong presence comprises the Eastern Seaboard of the U.S., which, the internet tells me, has a population of about 118 million people, slotting it into about 12th position on a list of the most populous nations of the world. The plan is to take E-Z Wider national, as one of the company’s growth and emerging brands.

Importantly, too, there are signs that within the huge U.S. market—the total population is about 328 million—the RYO sector is growing. Hard data on the sector is more difficult to come by than is that on factory-made cigarettes, for instance, but Marobella said Republic was seeing growth both in the incidence of people rolling their own and making their own with papers, cones and tubes. The cone sector, which Republic entered about three years ago, was particularly vibrant, he said, before adding that bamboo cones and bamboo papers were “flying off the shelves.” At the same time, indirect evidence for such growth is being provided, too, by an increase in new competitors and new brands entering the market and by what Marobella described as the excitement currently evident in the segment at trade shows.

Another important point to keep in mind is that, whereas the market for factory-made cigarettes, which are locked in with tobacco, has nowhere else to go, the market for RYO and make-your-own accessories, such as rolling papers, cones and tubes, while heavily underpinned by tobacco consumption, is expanding beyond tobacco. Marobella is careful to emphasize that Republic wants its products to be used only with legal materials, naming tobacco, hemp, CBD and herbal products generally. But there is no getting away from the fact that smoking marijuana is becoming legal in parts of the U.S. and is already so north of the border, across Canada. And Marobella conceded that, in respect of marijuana, U.S. federal legalization would be great for “the RYO category in which Republic’s brands play such an important part.”

What I wrote above about factory-made cigarettes having nowhere else to go might be taken to suggest that the manufacturers of factory-made cigarettes also have nowhere they can go beyond tobacco. But such a suggestion would be misleading. Leading manufacturers in this field are making huge efforts to move away from combustible tobacco toward all manner of new-generation products, and, given their initial success is maintained, it is conceivable their departure will leave behind a considerable vacuum, part of which could be filled by RYO products—initially tobacco based, but later, perhaps, underpinned by other smoking materials.

And on top of these marketing opportunities for RYO brands, you can add emerging retail possibilities, such as ecommerce. Marobella told me that new highly innovative delivery services were coming on line in the U.S.: services such as GoPuff, which will deliver to your house in 25 minutes or less. Despite its name, GoPuff delivers a huge array of products that happens to include a wide range of tobacco and nicotine goods from charcoal heaters for hookahs to rolling papers to e-liquids. “You have consumption lounges being legalized in certain cities,” added Marobella. “Las Vegas is one where you will be able to consume herbal products on-premise. You have subscription delivery boxes in which papers and cones are sometimes included.”