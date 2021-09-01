The Time is Now

Making tobacco harm reduction a reality has never been more important.

Never has tobacco harm reduction been more important than in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Public health bodies are now, more than ever, focusing on broader health issues and how they can optimize outcomes while also making the most of their resources. Minimizing the negative public health impact caused by smoking cigarettes continues to be a major challenge that many are trying to tackle, with some countries, such as the U.K., setting themselves ambitious targets to eliminate cigarettes entirely. The real question is, how can they effectively deliver on this goal?

We know from experience, such as the U.S. prohibition of alcohol, that simply banning popular consumer products does not work. Based on the evidence, we believe that the most effective way to tackle this issue is through tobacco harm reduction. Policies that are bold, progressive, forward-looking and, most importantly, backed up by robust scientific evidence must be created and embedded into society.

The reality is that people continue to smoke despite awareness of the adverse health risks associated with doing so. These are smokers who would benefit from greater access to alternative products that can effectively deliver nicotine and provide an enjoyable and, importantly, reduced-risk alternative to smoking.* It is this group of people for whom effective tobacco harm reduction policy matters most.

BAT is steadfast in its position that the best thing people can do to protect their health is to not start smoking or to quit smoking. We encourage those who would otherwise continue to smoke to switch completely to a scientifically substantiated, reduced-risk alternative. Products that contain nicotine but do not involve combustion (the burning of tobacco at up to 900 degrees Celsius) emit far fewer and lower levels of toxicants compared to conventional cigarettes and have the potential to be significantly less harmful to health.