Uncharted Territory

The FDA’s review process of PMTA applications won’t be completed by the Sept. 9 deadline.

By Stefanie Rossel

Regulation of novel tobacco products can be a tedious and sometimes overwhelming process, as current developments in the United States show. Almost a year after the court-ordered deadline for manufacturers to hand in premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs) for their products and only a few days before the grace period for unapproved products to stay on the market ends, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration sits on a mountain of more than 2 million applications for “deemed new tobacco products.”

In 2019, a Maryland district court judge had ordered the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products (CTP) to set a new and earlier PMTA deadline for electronic nicotine-delivery systems (ENDS), which was finally laid down for Sept. 9, 2020. The court order provided for a one-year period during which time such products might remain on the market pending FDA review. After Sept. 9, 2021, the FDA will be allowed to grant further extensions on a case-by-case basis for “good cause,” but no general extra time.

If a negative action is taken by the FDA on the application prior to Sept. 9, 2021, the product must be removed from the market or will risk FDA enforcement. If the FDA issues a positive order on a product, it will be listed on the positive marketing orders page and can continue to be marketed, according to the terms specified in the order letter. At the time of writing, however, most applications, each consisting of hundreds or even thousands of pages of scientific data, still needed to be reviewed. In May 2021, the agency published a long-awaited list of vapor companies that had submitted PMTAs by the Sept. 9, 2020, deadline. The publication of the list is believed to signal the start of enforcement.

Considering the large volumes of PMTAs submitted, though, it is improbable that the FDA will be able to process all submissions before manufacturers are required to withdraw their products from the market. In June, the U.S. Small Businesses Administration (SBA), a federal agency that represents small businesses to the various branches of government, urged the FDA to ask the Maryland district court judge to allow the agency to extend the deadline until September 2022. Most small ENDS manufacturers, the SBA argued, did not have the resources to absorb the losses from having their products pulled from the marketplace for several months or more. It said that once the FDA ordered small ENDS manufacturers’ products removed from the market, those small businesses would close permanently. The SBA also pressed the FDA to end its current practice of processing PMTAs in order of manufacturer market share.

On August 4, Swisher International filed a motion for an emergency preliminary injunction against the CTP for threatening enforcement against products without PMTAs or substantial equivalence approval authorized. The cigar manufacturer, whose cigars are also in the FDA’s premarket-review process with authorization pending, called the FDA’s process “half baked” and accused the agency of creating chaos.