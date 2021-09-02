KT&G Publishes 2020 ESG Report

KT&G published its 2020 KT&G Report, which presents company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) management and social contribution activities.

In this report, KT&G disclosed its mid-term to long-term vision for ESG and its sustainability management strategy to achieve this vision. The company has defined six key ESG value creation areas linked with business and plans to enhance future growth potential by strengthening these areas: Strengthening the growth potential of businesses contributing to sustainability; Performance of environmental responsibility across the value chain; Responsible product development; Creating a sustainable industrial ecosystem; Strengthening human resource management and human rights protection; and Advancement of governance and strengthening of implementation capacity.

By 2025, the company will use packaging materials made from recyclable materials for 100 percent of its products as part of its step-by-step strategy for achieving environmental management goals such as 2050 carbon neutrality, and it will conduct company-wide human rights impact assessment, not only in Korea but also in overseas subsidiaries. In addition, the scale of business-related social contribution projects conducted by the company has more than doubled compared to 2020.