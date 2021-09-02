TJP Labs Launches Pouch Factory in Canada

TJP Labs has launched Canada’s first modern oral nicotine contract manufacturing facility for oral nicotine pouches in Pickering, Ontario. TJP Labs will provide international brands (and when authorized for sale in Canada, domestic brands) contract manufacturing capacity to service the rapidly expanding category. Production is expected to commence in the first calendar quarter of 2022.

Spread over a 30,000 sq ft campus, the factory will include G.D nicotine pouch manufacturing machinery. The new facility will have high-speed pouch filling and packaging rebuild lines, internal precision x-rays for automated purity control and auto weighing and photography to ensure the highest standards of consumer safety and product efficacy.

Phase 1 is expected to provide TJP Labs the capacity to produce over 36 million pouches per month and Phase 2 should double that capacity. Phase 1 is expected to be completed by December 2021 and Phase 2 by the fourth quarter of 2022.

“Our team set out on our mission of engineering harm reduction solutions for a global network of customers seven years ago when my mother passed away from a combustible tobacco-related illness,” said David Richmond-Peck, CEO of TJP Labs, in a statement.

“The launch of this facility sets the foundation of our goal to build a network of international facilities for this rapidly growing category. We are proud that we will be able to provide manufacturing solutions to companies that give adult consumers a less harmful alternative to combustible tobacco products. Our multiple licenses, including Health Canada site license, FDA FEI, ISO 9001:2015, HACCP and cGMP speak to the rigorous standards that we uphold and look forward to serving companies globally.”