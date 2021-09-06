Ceylon Tobacco Appoints New Finance Director

Ceylon Tobacco Company (CTC) has appointed Syed Muhammad Ali Abrar to the position of finance director, reports The Daily Mirror of Colombo.

Ali joined BAT Pakistan in 2005 and has held leadership functions for the company in South Asia, South Pacific, the Middle East and BAT’s global business services hub in Malaysia. He has experience in corporate finance, commercial finance and supply chain finance.

Ali holds a bachelor’s degree from the National University of Science and Technology, Pakistan, and holds an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration, Pakistan.

He will report to managing director/CEO Nedal Salem,

Earlier this year, CTC appointed Suresh Kumar Shah as its chairman.