Vuse Becomes No. 1 Global Vaping Brand

Vuse is now the No. 1 global vaping brand by value share, according to its manufacturer, BAT.

Vuse is the category value share leader in four of the top five vapor markets (Canada, France, Germany and the U.K.), and BAT’s U.S. momentum in vapor means Vuse is now leader by value share in 22 states, up from 20 in July, BAT announced on its website.

In May this year, BAT also announced that Vuse became the world’s first global carbon neutral vape brand.

“We are delighted that Vuse has become the number one global vaping brand,” said Jack Bowles, CEO of BAT. “It is proof that we are building brands of the future, underpinned by strong innovation, as part of our vision for ‘A Better Tomorrow.’

“In the first half, we delivered 50 percent New Category revenue growth and added 2.6 million consumers of our noncombustible products, our highest ever increase, to reach 16.1 million consumers. This momentum is powered by our strong global brands Vuse, Glo and Velo. Each New Category brand grew its category share by more than 280 base share points [bsp] across key markets and recorded volume growth of 70 percent or more.”

At its half-year results, BAT reported that its vapor business performed strongly, with revenue up 59 percent, volume grew by 70 percent and consumer numbers were up by 0.9 million to reach 7.5 million. Since December 2020, Vuse’s value share is up 340 bps, reaching 34 percent in July 2021.