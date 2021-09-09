More Marketing Denials Overnight; FDA Request More Time for Juul

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to ask for more time before deciding whether e-cigarettes from market leader Juul Labs and others can be sold in the United States, The Wall Street Journal reported. The FDA is expected to announce the fate of more than 2 million vaping premarket tobacco product applications (PMTA) today.

Greg Conley, president of the American Vaping Association expressed bafflement at The Wall Street Journal report on the FDA request for extra time for the Juul PMTA review, “I want Juul’s five applications to be authorized,” he tweeted. “But to see them likely get more time from @FDATobacco after good small businesses spent the last month getting wrecked … Just wrong.”

Guy Bentley, director of consumer freedom research at the Reason Foundation, concurred. “The FDA couldn’t get it together to make a decision on one of the biggest companies in this space. Complete shambles,” he tweeted.

Many companies reportedly received marketing denial orders (MDO) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration overnight. A major white label manufacture confirmed that several of its clients received MDOs. The manufacturer cannot be named because he had yet to speak with his clients about the denial order. The exact number of products that have received MDOs could not be confirmed, but some are suggesting its “hundreds of thousands” of products.

Several companies announced on Twitter that they had received MDOs in the evening of Sept. 8, often late at night. “Today was a tough day,” tweeted Amanda Wheeler, president of the American Vapor Manufacturers Association. “Lots of very good people who I respect deeply and who helped thousands of smokers quit, got told by our government that their products were illegal.”

The FDA has yet to update its list of companies that received MDOs. Recently, the agency announced it had sent in total 34 MDOs from Aug. 27 to Sept. 1, covering more than 300,000 products. At least one company has already filed a lawsuit against the FDA, according to Vape Radio.

Many manufacturers have also said they would turn to synthetic nicotine because the FDA lacks the authority to regulate it. Vapor Salon will be switching to synthetic nicotine, the company wrote in a public Facebook post dated Aug. 26.

The post was published on the same day that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration denied some 55,000 marketing applications by Vapor Salon and two other companies on the ground that they “lacked sufficient evidence that they have a benefit to adult smokers sufficient to overcome the public health threat posed by well-documented, alarming levels of youth use of such products,” according to the FDA.