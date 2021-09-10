UKVIA Issues Compliance Guidance for Disposables

The U.K. Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) has issued compliance guidance for U.K. retailers who sell disposable vape products. Earlier, the association had called on regulators to crack down on resellers and retailers who were found to be flouting U.K. regulations for such products.

An investigation by the UKVIA has revealed mounting evidence of illicit and inappropriately branded disposable vape products hitting the U.K. market and noncompliant sales of such products, particularly in convenience shops and on major online marketplaces. U.K. regulations mean they should contain no more than 20mg/ml of nicotine, yet evidence collected by the UKVIA reveals that some listed as this amount contain higher concentrations of nicotine and some products are being openly sold with 50mg/ml strength. Furthermore, product packaging is not including warnings about the nicotine content, which is a legal requirement.

The association has been in discussions with the Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency and Trading Standards to address the problem.

“We are doing all we can as a trade association to ensure the industry’s reputation is not tarnished by a minority of resellers and retailers intent on making a quick buck out of a trending product,” said John Dunne, director general of the UKVIA, in a statement. “Whilst disposables have a major role to play in the vape market, like all products they need to adhere to the legislation.

“Our guidance is designed to ensure retailers keep on the right side of the law. We’re also working closely and are in discussions with leading disposable vape product manufacturers and the major online marketplaces to ensure they play a key role in taking a hard line against those behind the sale of non-compliant products in the country.”

The free guide, available for download here, which has been produced in conjunction with leading vaping compliance specialists, Arcus Compliance, provides information on current UK regulations in relation to tank/reservoir capacity of devices, nicotine levels and the elements that must be contained on packaging. It also provides details in respect to registrations with and notifications from the MHRA.