FDA Issues Another Round of PMTA Denial Orders

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has now issued 168 companies marketing denial orders (MDOs) for an estimated 992,000 products. According to a press release, the regulatory agency on Sept. 10 released a revised list of MDOs that includes 125 company names but not any specific products that were denied.

“Several of the MDOs were issued to companies that are not confirmed to be currently marketing their products. To protect confidential commercial information (CCI), we cannot release additional information about those actions,” the agency stated.

On Sept 9, the FDA announced it had issued MDOs to more than 130 companies requiring them to pull an estimated 946,000 products from the market. There were no updates provided on several high-profile submissions, such as those submitted by Juul Labs, BAT and Japan Tobacco International. The agency also offered no response to any submitted open-system hardware products or tobacco-flavored e-liquids.

“We continue to work expeditiously on the remaining applications that were submitted by the court’s Sept. 9, 2020, deadline, many of which are in the final stages of review,” the agency wrote in its announcement. “For premarket tobacco product applications, our responsibility is to assess whether applicants meet the applicable statutory standard for marketing their new products. As we have said before, the burden is on the applicant to provide evidence to demonstrate that permitting the marketing of their product meets the applicable statutory standard.”