Fortune Names Reynolds One of the Best Workplaces

Reynolds American Inc. (RAI) has been named one of Fortune magazine’s Best Workplaces for Manufacturing & Production.

The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback.

“This recognition is a testament to our employees, who are at the forefront of rapid transformation in our industry,” said Guy Meldrum, Reynolds president an CEO, in a statement. “We are committed to being an organization where everyone feels accepted, empowered and valued. We are proud our people continue to have a positive experience here at Reynolds.”

By 2025, Reynolds aims to reach gender parity in management roles and to significantly increase minority representation in management and senior management roles. The company continues to implement progressive policies and programs with a sharpened focus on diversity and inclusion. The company offers first-in-class benefits, including:

A comprehensive parental leave policy with 16 weeks of paid leave for new parents

Dynamic employee resource groups comprising of individuals with common interests or backgrounds and their allies

Tuition reimbursement and best-in-class recognition programs

Company-wide diversity and inclusion trainings and programs

Enhanced employee wellness resources and learning and development support during the COVID-19 pandemic

“As leaders, we need to listen to our people—hear their different perspectives and reactions to what is going on within our companies and build upon their ideas,” said Anna Dolgikh, Reynolds’ senior vice president, human resources. “We invite all current and prospective employees to bring their difference and be the change.”

Reynolds has a record of receiving accolades for its employment practices and taking actions that make it a good place to work. The organization scored 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index for the second year in a row, designating the company as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality. Reynolds was also recently named a DiversityInc top regional company, and for two years in a row has participated in CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion.