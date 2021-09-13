Ireland: Progress Toward Smoke-Free Goal

Ireland has made progress toward its goal of being smoke-free by 2025, according to the republic’s department of health, reports Joe.

The announcement follows the publication of the Tobacco Free Ireland 2020 Annual Report, which outlines “several key achievements” in 2020, despite Covid-19 disruptions. These achievements consist of the inclusion of information on the dangers of tobacco use in Healthy Choices 1, the first substance misuse module of Junior Cycle Social, Personal and Health Education; the launch of a new quit marketing campaign called The Last Stop; the completion of three comprehensive evidence reviews on electronic cigarettes and heated-tobacco products by the Health Research Board; and an increase of $0.50 per pack of cigarettes with pro-rata increases on other tobacco products included in Budget 2021.

“By working to remove smoking from daily life in Ireland and educating young people on the dangers of tobacco while making cessation assistance as widely available as possible, we can continue to build on the promising results we have seen in recent years,” said Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. “I urge anyone that is thinking of quitting to act now. Stopping smoking remains one of the best decisions a person can make for their health. The last 18 months has further highlighted the importance of being proactive about our own health and the health of those around us. The HSE quit service remains available to anyone that needs it.”